Markets
MORN

Daily Dividend Report: MORN,PCH,DEI,PGR,AES

December 08, 2025 — 01:48 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The board of directors of Morningstar a leading provider of independent investment insights, today declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share, an increase of approximately 10 percent. The dividend is payable Jan. 30, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Jan. 2, 2026. The 4.5 cent increase from the prior quarterly rate of 45.5 cents per share results in an annualized dividend of $2.00 per share compared with the prior annualized rate of $1.82 per share.

The board of directors of PotlatchDeltic declared a quarterly distribution on the Company's common stock. The distribution of $0.45 per share is payable December 31, 2025 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2025.

Douglas Emmett, a real estate investment trust, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on each share of its common stock of $0.19, or $0.76 on an annualized basis, to be paid on January 15, 2026 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2025.

On December 5, 2025, the Board of Directors of Progressive declared an annual common share dividend, in the amount of $13.50 per share, and a quarterly common share dividend, in the amount of $0.10 per share. Both the annual and quarterly dividends are payable January 8, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2026.

The Board of Directors of AES declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.17595 per share payable on February 13, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 30, 2026.

Daily Dividend Report: MORN,PCH,DEI,PGR,AESVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MORN,PCH,DEI,PGR,AES

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MORN
PCH
DEI
PGR
AES

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.