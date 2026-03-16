Daily Dividend Report: MORN,LINE,STWD,IVR,CAL

The board of directors of Morningstar, a leading provider of independent investment insights, today declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share, consistent with the dividend paid in January. The dividend is payable April 30, 2026, to shareholders of record as of April 3, 2026.

Lineage, the world's largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.5325 per share for the first quarter of 2026. The annualized dividend rate of $2.13 per share represents a 1% increase over the annualized dividend rate of $2.11 per share from the fourth quarter of 2025. The dividend will be paid on April 21, 2026, to shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on March 31, 2026.

Starwood Property Trust today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2026 to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2026.

Invesco Mortgage Capital today announced that the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for the month of March 2026. The dividend will be paid on April 14, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 24, 2026, with an ex-dividend date of March 24, 2026.

Caleres, a market-leading portfolio of consumer-driven footwear brands, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share to be paid on April 10, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 26, 2026. Caleres has paid consecutive quarterly dividends for over a century, reflecting a core commitment to shareholders and a testament to the company's financial strength.

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