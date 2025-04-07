Maximus, a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced on April 5, 2025, that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on May 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2025.

Entergy's board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.60 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable June 2, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 2, 2025. Entergy has paid shareholders a cash dividend on its common stock continuously since 1988.

Wintrust Financial today announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on May 22, 2025 to shareholders of record as of May 8, 2025.

MV Oil Trust announced the Trust distribution of net profits for the quarterly payment period ended March 31, 2025.

Unitholders of record on April 15, 2025 will receive a distribution amounting to $3,162,500 or $0.275 per unit payable April 25, 2025.

Medalist Diversified REIT, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and the Company has declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock in the amount of $0.0675 per share. The Dividend will be payable in cash on April 22, 2025 to holders of record of the Common Stock as of April 17, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MMS,ETR,WTFC,MVO,MDRR

