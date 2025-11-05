Daily Dividend Report: MMM,PRU,CMA,ENB,COF

The 3M Company Board of Directors today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.73 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable Dec. 12, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 14, 2025. 3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

Prudential Financial announced today the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share of Common Stock, payable on December 11, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Comerica declared a quarterly cash dividend for common stock of 71 cents per share. The dividend is payable Jan. 1, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 15, 2025.

Enbridge announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9425 per common share, payable on December 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 14, 2025. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the September 1, 2025 dividend.

Capital One Financial today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per common share payable December 1, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2025. The company has announced dividends on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company on February 28, 1995.

