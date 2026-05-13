Daily Dividend Report: MMM,LMT,WAFD,CMI,PKG

The 3M Company Board of Directors today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.78 per share for the second quarter of 2026. The dividend is payable June 12, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 22, 2026. 3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

The Lockheed Martin board of directors has authorized a second quarter 2026 dividend of $3.45 per share. The dividend is payable on June 26, 2026, to holders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2026. Consistent with our full-year guidance, Lockheed Martin is significantly increasing our investments while maintaining our historical practice of disciplined and dynamic capital allocation.

Today, the Board of Directors of WaFd, announced a regular cash dividend of 27 cents per share. The dividend will be paid June 5, 2026, to common shareholders of record as of May 22, 2026. This will be the Company's 173rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

The Board of Directors of Cummins today declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of 2.00 dollars per share. The dividend is payable on June 4, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 22, 2026.

Packaging Corporation of America announced today that it intends to increase the quarterly cash dividend on its common stock to an annual payout of $6.00 per share from $5.00 per share, a 20% increase. The first quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share will be paid to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2026 with a payment date of July 15, 2026.

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