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MLAB

Daily Dividend Report: MLAB,C,MMS,LNN,MVO

April 06, 2026 — 01:15 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Mesa Laboratories today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 29, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.60 per share, payable on May 22, 2026, to stockholders of record on May 4, 2026.

Maximus, a leading provider of government services, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share, payable on June 1, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2026.

Lindsay, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share, payable May 29, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2026.

MV Oil Trust announced the Trust distribution of net profits for the quarterly payment period ended March 31, 2026. Unitholders of record on April 15, 2026 will receive a distribution amounting to $1,955,000 or $0.170 per unit payable April 24, 2026.

Daily Dividend Report: MLAB,C,MMS,LNN,MVOVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MLAB,C,MMS,LNN,MVO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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MLAB
C
MMS
LNN
MVO

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