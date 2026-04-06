Daily Dividend Report: MLAB,C,MMS,LNN,MVO

Mesa Laboratories today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 29, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.60 per share, payable on May 22, 2026, to stockholders of record on May 4, 2026.

Maximus, a leading provider of government services, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share, payable on June 1, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2026.

Lindsay, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share, payable May 29, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2026.

MV Oil Trust announced the Trust distribution of net profits for the quarterly payment period ended March 31, 2026. Unitholders of record on April 15, 2026 will receive a distribution amounting to $1,955,000 or $0.170 per unit payable April 24, 2026.

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