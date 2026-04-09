Daily Dividend Report: MKC,AGNC,LEN,ADP,EPD

The Board of Directors of McCormick declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share on its common stocks, payable April 27, 2026, to shareholders of record April 20, 2026. This is the 102nd year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.

AGNC Investment announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for April 2026. The dividend is payable on May 11, 2026 to common stockholders of record as of April 30, 2026.

Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on May 6, 2026 to holders of record at the close of business on April 22, 2026

The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share payable July 1, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 12, 2026.

Enterprise Products Partners announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution to be paid to Enterprise common unitholders with respect to the first quarter of 2026 of $0.55 per unit, or $2.20 per unit on an annualized basis. The quarterly distribution will be paid Thursday, May 14, 2026, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business Thursday, April 30, 2026. This distribution represents a 2.8 percent increase over the distribution declared with respect to the first quarter of 2025.

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