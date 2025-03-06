MFA Financial announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of common stock, an increase from the prior quarter's dividend of $0.35 per share. The dividend will be paid on April 30, 2025, to common stockholders of record on March 31, 2025.

Nordson today announced that its board of directors declared a fiscal year 2025 second quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.78 per common share, payable on April 3, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 20, 2025. This amount equals the $0.78 per common share dividend paid in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

The board of directors of General Dynamics today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share on the company's common stock, payable May 9, 2025, to shareholders of record on April 11, 2025. This is the 28th consecutive annual dividend increase authorized by the General Dynamics board and represents a 5.6% increase over last year's dividend.

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.35 per common share, payable on April 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 20, 2025. The ex-dividend date is March 20, 2025

The Board of Directors of Hess today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on March 31, 2025 to holders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MFA,NDSN,GD,PM,HES

