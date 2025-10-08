Daily Dividend Report: MET,THO,TT,EPD,MSM

MetLife today announced that its board of directors has declared a fourth quarter 2025 common stock dividend of $0.5675 per share. The dividend will be payable on Dec. 9, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 4, 2025.

THOR Industries today announced that its Board of Directors approved, at its October 8, 2025, meeting, the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share. The regular cash dividend is payable on November 6, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 23, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per ordinary share, or $3.76 per share annualized. The dividend is payable December 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on December 5, 2025. The Company has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

Enterprise Products Partners announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution to be paid to Enterprise common unitholders with respect to the third quarter of 2025 of $0.545 per unit, or $2.18 per unit on an annualized basis. The quarterly distribution will be paid Friday, November 14, 2025, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business Friday, October 31, 2025. This distribution represents a 3.8 percent increase over the distribution declared with respect to the third quarter of 2024.

MSC Industrial Supply, a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations products and services to industrial customers throughout North America, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents an increase of approximately 2.4% from the previously paid regular quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share. The $0.87 dividend is payable on November 26, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 12, 2025.

