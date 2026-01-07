Daily Dividend Report: MET,DUK,MMS,ACI,NPB

MetLife today announced that its board of directors has declared a first quarter 2026 common stock dividend of $0.5675 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 10, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 3, 2026.

Duke Energy today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $1.065 per share. This dividend is payable on March 16, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 13, 2026. Duke Energy has paid a cash dividend on its common stock for 100 consecutive years.

Maximus, a leading provider of government services, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend $0.33 per share, a 10% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend is payable on March 2, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 13, 2026.

Albertsons— Companies today announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 of $0.15 per share of common stock. The cash dividend is payable on Feb. 6, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Jan. 23, 2026.

Northpointe Bancshares, the holding company of Northpointe Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.025 per common share, payable February 3, 2026, to stockholders of record as of January 15, 2026.

