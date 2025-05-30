Markets
META

Daily Dividend Report: META,WCC,DLR,ZBH,EOG

May 30, 2025 — 02:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Meta Platforms board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share of the company's outstanding Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on June 26, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 16, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Wesco International today declared a quarterly cash dividend on all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock, in an amount equal to $0.45375 per share. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2025 to the holders of record of the common stock at the close of business on June 13, 2025.

Digital Realty's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $1.22 per share to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 13, 2025. The common stock cash dividend will be paid on June 30, 2025.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, a global medical technology leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the second quarter of 2025. The cash dividend of $0.24 per share is payable on or about July 31, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 26, 2025.

The EOG Board of Directors today declared a dividend of $1.02 per share on EOG's common stock. The dividend will be payable October 31, 2025, to stockholders of record as of October 17, 2025.

Daily Dividend Report: META,WCC,DLR,ZBH,EOGVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: META,WCC,DLR,ZBH,EOG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

META
WCC
DLR
ZBH
EOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.