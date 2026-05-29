Daily Dividend Report: META,LOW,CRM,DDS,WCC

The Meta Platforms board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share of the company's outstanding Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on June 25, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2026.

The board of directors of Lowe's Companies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and 25 cents per share, payable Aug. 5, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 22, 2026. This represents a 4% increase over the company's previous dividend of one dollar and 20 cents per share. I am pleased with our company's continued disciplined execution while at the same time investing in our Total Home strategy for the future. The momentum we are building across our strategic initiatives continues to position Lowe's for long-term growth," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's chairman, president and CEO. "Today's dividend increase underscores the board's confidence in the company's trajectory, our disciplined capital allocation strategy and our commitment to delivering sustainable shareholder value." Lowe's has paid a cash dividend every quarter since going public in 1961. It has increased the dividend for more than 25 consecutive years and values its status as a Dividend Aristocrat.

Salesforce, the #1 Agentic CRM, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share. The dividend is payable July 2, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 11, 2026.

Dillard's announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable August 3, 2026 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Wesco International today declared a quarterly cash dividend on all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock, in an amount equal to $0.50 per share. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2026 to the holders of record of the common stock at the close of business on June 12, 2026.

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