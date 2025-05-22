Daily Dividend Report: MDLZ,CCI,TMO,ZTS,KDP,APD

The Board of Directors of Mondelez International today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on July 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2025.

Crown Castle announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.0625 per common share. The quarterly dividend will be payable on June 30, 2025 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 13, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Zoetis has declared a dividend of $0.50 per share for the third quarter of 2025. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, to all holders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on Friday, July 18, 2025.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, payable in U.S. dollars, on the Company's common stock. The regular quarterly dividend will be paid on July 11, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 27, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Air Products today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.79 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on August 11, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2025.

