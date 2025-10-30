The Board of Directors of McKesson yesterday declared a regular dividend of 82 cents per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on January 2, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 1, 2025.

Intercontinental Exchange, a leading global provider of technology and data, announced today a $0.48 per share dividend for the fourth quarter of 2025, which is up 7% from the $0.45 per share dividend paid in the fourth quarter of 2024. The cash dividend is payable on December 31, 2025 to stockholders of record as of December 16, 2025. The ex-dividend date is December 16, 2025.

Charles River Associates, a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial and management consulting services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a 16% increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.49 to $0.57 per common share to be paid on December 12, 2025 to shareholders of record of CRA's common stock as of the close of business on November 25, 2025.

The board of directors of Marathon Petroleum has declared a dividend of $1.00 per share on common stock, an increase of approximately 10% over its previous dividend of $0.91 per share. The dividend is payable Dec. 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Nov. 19, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Constellation Energy declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3878 per share on Constellation's common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 5, 2025, to shareholders of record on Nov. 17, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MCK,ICE,CRAI,MPC,CEG

