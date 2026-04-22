Daily Dividend Report: MCK,ETN,PEG,ROL,OTIS

The Board of Directors of McKesson yesterday declared a regular dividend of 82 cents per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on July 1, 2026, to shareholders of record on June 1, 2026.

The Board of Directors of intelligent power management company Eaton today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per ordinary share. The dividend is payable May 29, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 8, 2026. Eaton has paid dividends on its shares every year since 1923.

The Board of Directors of Public Service Enterprise Group today declared a $0.67 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the company for the second quarter of 2026. Public Service Enterprise Group is a publicly traded diversified energy company. Its operating subsidiaries are: PSEG Power, Public Service Electric and Gas and PSEG Long Island. All dividends for the second quarter are payable on or before June 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on June 9, 2026.

Rollins, a premier global consumer and commercial services company, announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.1825 per share payable June 10, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 11, 2026.

The Otis Worldwide Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share of Otis' common stock, representing a 5% increase. The dividend will be payable on June 12, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2026. "With the continued strength of our Service driven business and the cash flows it generates, this dividend increase underscores our disciplined approach to capital allocation," said Judy Marks, Otis Chair, CEO and President. "Our dividend has increased approximately 120% since our spin in 2020, reflecting our focus on delivering attractive and sustainable returns to shareholders."

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