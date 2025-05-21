Markets
MCD

Daily Dividend Report: MCD,TCBS,MTB,NOC,GAP

May 21, 2025 — 12:02 pm EDT

Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.77 per share of common stock payable on June 16, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2025.

Texas Community Bancshares, the holding company of Broadstreet Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the payment of a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.04 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on or about June 20, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 5, 2025.

M&T Bank announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.35 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable June 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2025.

The board of directors of Northrop Grumman declared a quarterly dividend of $2.31 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable June 18, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business June 2, 2025.

Gap today announced that its board of directors has authorized a second quarter fiscal year 2025 dividend of $0.165 per share, payable on or after July 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 9, 2025.

