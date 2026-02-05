Daily Dividend Report: MCD,PEP,HSY,ICE,DAL

Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.86 per share of common stock payable on March 17, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2026.

The Board of Directors of PepsiCo today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.4225 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 5 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's prior year, previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $5.69 per share from $5.42 per share, which began with the June 2025 payment. This dividend is payable on March 31, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2026. In addition, on February 3, 2026, PepsiCo announced a 4 percent increase in its annualized dividend, which is expected to begin with the June 2026 payment. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2026 marked the company's 54th consecutive annual dividend increase.

The Board of Directors of Hershey today announced quarterly dividends of $1.452 on the Common Stock and $1.320 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared February 4, 2026, and are payable March 16, 2026, to stockholders of record as of February 17, 2026. It is the 384th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 165th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, a leading global provider of technology and data, announced board authorization of its first quarter 2026 dividend of $0.52 per share, up 8% from its previous $0.48 per share quarterly dividend in 2025. The first quarter cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2026 to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2026. The ex-dividend date is March 17, 2026. ICE expects the annual total dividend for 2026 to be $2.08 per share.

Delta Air Lines' Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1875 per share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 26, 2026, and will be paid on March 19, 2026.

