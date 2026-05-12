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Daily Dividend Report: MAS,WM,CNQ,SPG,DX

May 12, 2026 — 12:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Masco announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per common share, payable on June 8, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 22, 2026.

WM today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.945 per share payable June 18, 2026, to stockholders of record on June 5, 2026.

Canadian Natural Resources announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.625. The dividend will be payable on July 7, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 19, 2026.

Today, Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $2.25 for the second quarter of 2026. This is an increase of $0.15, or 7.1% year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on June 30, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 9, 2026.

Dynex Capital, a REIT with a long track record of generating dividends from high-quality mortgage assets, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.17 per share on its Common Stock for May 2026. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 21, 2026.

Daily Dividend Report: MAS,WM,CNQ,SPG,DXVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MAS,WM,CNQ,SPG,DX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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