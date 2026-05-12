Masco announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per common share, payable on June 8, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 22, 2026.

WM today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.945 per share payable June 18, 2026, to stockholders of record on June 5, 2026.

Canadian Natural Resources announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.625. The dividend will be payable on July 7, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 19, 2026.

Today, Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $2.25 for the second quarter of 2026. This is an increase of $0.15, or 7.1% year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on June 30, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 9, 2026.

Dynex Capital, a REIT with a long track record of generating dividends from high-quality mortgage assets, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.17 per share on its Common Stock for May 2026. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 21, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MAS,WM,CNQ,SPG,DX

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