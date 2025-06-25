Daily Dividend Report: MA,MKC,GBCI,WOR,SPGI

Mastercard today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 76 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on August 8, 2025 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of July 9, 2025.

The Board of Directors of McCormick declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share on its common stocks, payable July 21, 2025 to shareholders of record July 7, 2025. This is the 101st year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.

Glacier Bancorp's Board of Directors, at a meeting held on June 24, 2025, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 161 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times. The dividend is payable on July 17, 2025, to owners of record on July 8, 2025.

The Worthington Enterprises board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, which represents an increase of $0.02 per share or 12% from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on September 29, 2025, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2025. The Company has paid a quarterly dividend since its initial public offering in 1968.

The Board of Directors of S&P Global has approved a cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock for the third quarter of 2025. The dividend of $0.96 is payable on September 10, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 26, 2025. The annualized dividend rate is $3.84 per share. The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 30 companies in the S&P 500— that has increased its dividend annually for more than 50 years.

