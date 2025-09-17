Mastercard today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 76 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on November 7, 2025 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of October 9, 2025.

Kilroy Realty announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per common share payable on Wednesday, October 8, 2025 to stockholders of record Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $2.16 per share.

The Board of Directors of S&P Global has approved a cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock for the fourth quarter of 2025. The dividend of $0.96 is payable on December 10, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 25, 2025. The annualized dividend rate is $3.84 per share. The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 30 companies in the S&P 500— that has increased its dividend annually for more than 50 years.

American Eagle Outfitters announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share. The dividend was declared on September 16, 2025 and is payable on October 29, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2025.

Clorox announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.24 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable November 6, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 22, 2025. Clorox has a long history of providing value to its shareholders through regular dividend payments and annual dividend increases.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MA,KRC,SPGI,AEO,CLX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.