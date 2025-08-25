Markets
Daily Dividend Report: M,AIN,CINF,JKHY,EGP

August 25, 2025 — 02:14 pm EDT

The board of directors of Macy's today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 18.24 cents per share on Macy's common stock, payable on October 1, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Albany International today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on the Company's Class A Common Stock. The dividend is payable October 7, 2025, to shareholders of record on September 2, 2025.

Cincinnati Financial announced that at today's regular meeting, the board of directors declared an 87 cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable October 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 22, 2025.

Jack Henry & Associates today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.58 per share. The cash dividend on its common stock, par value $.01 per share, is payable on September 26, 2025, to stockholders of record as of September 5, 2025.

EastGroup Properties announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 10.7% increase in its quarterly dividend, raising it to $1.55 per share from $1.40 per share. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2025, to shareholders of record of Common Stock on September 30, 2025. This dividend is the 183rd consecutive quarterly cash distribution to EastGroup's shareholders and represents an annualized dividend rate of $6.20 per share. EastGroup has increased or maintained its dividend for 33 consecutive years. The Company has increased it 30 years over that period, including increases in each of the last 14 years.

