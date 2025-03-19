Daily Dividend Report: MAA,WSM,SIG,CMC,CUZ

Mid-America Apartment Communities, today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $1.5150 per share of common stock to be paid on April 30, 2025, to shareholders of record on April 15, 2025. This announcement represents the 125th consecutive quarterly cash dividend declared by the company. MAA has never reduced or suspended its quarterly common dividend payment in its over 30-year history as a public company.

Williams-Sonoma announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a 16% increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.66 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on May 24, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 17, 2025.

Signet's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on common shares of $0.32 per share for the first quarter of Fiscal 2026, payable May 23, 2025, to shareholders of record on April 25, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of April 25, 2025. The $0.32 per share common dividend represents a 10% increase in the dividend.

Today, March 19, 2025, the board of directors of Commercial Metals declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of CMC common stock. CMC's 242nd consecutive quarterly dividend will be paid on April 9, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2025.

Cousins Properties announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.32 per common share for the first quarter of 2025. The first quarter dividend will be payable on April 15, 2025 to common shareholders of record on April 3, 2025.

