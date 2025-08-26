Daily Dividend Report: LZB,GEF,MSI,TER,UBSI

La-Z-Boy, a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on the common stock of the company. The dividend will be paid on September 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on September 4, 2025.

Greif, a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.56 per share on its Class A Common Stock, and $0.84 per share on its Class B Common Stock. "As highlighted in our 2024 Investor Day, regular dividend payments are an important part of our disciplined capital allocation framework," said Larry Hilsheimer, Greif's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We are pleased to continue creating value for our shareholders by increasing our dividend and will remain diligent in executing on our holistic capital allocation strategy following the anticipated receipt of the proceeds from the Containerboard and Timberlands divestments." Dividends are payable on October 1, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2025.

Motorola Solutions today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of one dollar and nine cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on October 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2025.

Teradyne today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on September 29, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 5, 2025.

United Bankshares, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a third quarter dividend of $0.37 per share for shareholders of record as of September 12, 2025. The dividend payout of approximately $52.4 million on 141.6 million shares is payable October 1, 2025. The year of 2024 represented the 51st consecutive year of dividend increases for United shareholders. Only one other major banking company in the USA has achieved such a dividend record.

