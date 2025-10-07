Luxfer Holdings, a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per ordinary share. The dividend will be payable on November 5, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 17, 2025.

Riley Exploration Permian today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.40 per share. The dividend is payable on November 6, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 21, 2025. This represents a 5% increase from the previous dividend of $0.38 per share that was distributed the four quarters prior, with the most recent being August 7, 2025.

Healthpeak Properties, a leading owner, operator, and developer of real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery, announced that on October 6, 2025, its Board of Directors declared a monthly common stock cash dividend of $0.10167 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, payable on October 30 to stockholders of record as of the close of business October 17. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $1.22 per share of common stock.

—

Northpointe Bancshares, the holding company of Northpointe Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.025 per common share, payable November 3, 2025, to stockholders of record as of October 15, 2025.

Barings BDC declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 3, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: LXFR,REPX,DOC,NPB,BBDC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.