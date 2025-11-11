Loews announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable December 9, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 26, 2025.

Simmons First National announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Simmons' Class A common stock of $0.2125 per share, which is payable on January 2, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2025. The cash dividend rate represents an increase of 1 percent from the dividend paid for the same time period last year.

Newell Brands announced today the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share. The dividend is payable December 15, 2025 to common stockholders of record at the close of trading on November 28, 2025.

Teradyne today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on December 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 24, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Eagle Materials has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on January 12, 2026, to stockholders of record of its Common Stock at the close of business on December 15, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: L,SFNC,NWL,TER,EXP

