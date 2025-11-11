Simmons First National announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Simmons' Class A common stock of $0.2125 per share, which is payable on January 2, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2025. The cash dividend rate represents an increase of 1 percent from the dividend paid for the same time period last year.
Newell Brands announced today the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share. The dividend is payable December 15, 2025 to common stockholders of record at the close of trading on November 28, 2025.
Teradyne today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on December 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 24, 2025.
The Board of Directors of Eagle Materials has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on January 12, 2026, to stockholders of record of its Common Stock at the close of business on December 15, 2025.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: L,SFNC,NWL,TER,EXP
