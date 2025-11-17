Daily Dividend Report: LOW,XYL,CINF,MPW,ARMK

The board of directors of Lowe's Companies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and 20 cents per share, payable Feb. 4, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Jan. 21, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Xylem, has declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.40 per share payable on December 23, 2025, to shareholders of record as of November 25, 2025.

Cincinnati Financial announced that at today's regular meeting, the board of directors declared an 87 cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable January 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 22, 2025.

Medical Properties Trust today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock to be paid on January 8, 2026, to stockholders of record on December 11, 2025.

Aramark's Board of Directors approved a 14% increase to Aramark's quarterly dividend. The dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock will be payable on December 17, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2025.

