Daily Dividend Report: LNN,SAND,MATX,SM,AZZ

Lindsay, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share, payable August 29, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2025. This quarterly cash dividend rate represents a three percent increase to the previous quarterly indicated rate of $0.36 per share. The new annual indicated rate is $1.48 per share, up from the previous annual indicated rate of $1.44 per share.

Sandstorm Gold is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared the Company's second quarterly cash dividend for 2025 in the amount of C$0.02 per common share to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 15, 2025. The dividend will be paid on July 25, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Matson, a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, has declared a third quarter dividend of $0.36 per common share. The dividend represents a two-cent, or 5.9%, increase over the previous quarter's dividend and will be paid on September 4, 2025 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2025.

SM Energy today announces that its Board of Directors approved the quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on August 4, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 18, 2025.

AZZ, the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions, today announced its Board of Directors has authorized a first quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.20 per share on the Company's outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 10, 2025.

