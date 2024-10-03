The Lockheed Martin (LMT) board of directors has authorized a fourth quarter 2024 dividend of $3.30 per share. This is an increase of $0.15 per share over the last quarter and represents the company's 22nd consecutive year of dividend increases. The dividend is payable on Dec. 27, 2024, to holders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 2, 2024.

Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share payable October 29, 2024 to shareholders of record on October 15, 2024. This represents a 3.7% increase to our quarterly dividend and is in lieu of the 3% stock dividend the Company has declared in recent years.

The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.60 per share. The dividend will be payable Nov. 5, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business Oct. 16, 2024.

EMCOR Group (EME) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend will be paid on October 30, 2024 to stockholders of record as of October 15, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: LMT, AROW, PNC, EME

