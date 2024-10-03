Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share payable October 29, 2024 to shareholders of record on October 15, 2024. This represents a 3.7% increase to our quarterly dividend and is in lieu of the 3% stock dividend the Company has declared in recent years.
The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.60 per share. The dividend will be payable Nov. 5, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business Oct. 16, 2024.
EMCOR Group (EME) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend will be paid on October 30, 2024 to stockholders of record as of October 15, 2024.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: LMT, AROW, PNC, EME
