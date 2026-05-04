Daily Dividend Report: LLY,MSA,PAYX,R,CINF

The board of directors of Eli Lilly has declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2026 of $1.73 per share on outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on June 10, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2026.

The Board of Directors of MSA Safety today approved the company's 56th consecutive annual dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend from $0.53 per common share to $0.54 per common share. The change reflects a 2% increase in the quarterly dividend and a 2% increase in 2026 dividends per common share compared to 2025. The dividend is payable on June 10, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2026.

Paychex, an industry-leading human capital management company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Paychex common stock of $1.19 per share, an increase of $0.11, or 10%, from the prior quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share, payable on May 29, 2026 to shareholders of record as of May 13, 2026. "Our decision to raise the dividend by 10%-our fifth consecutive double-digit increase-demonstrates our commitment to balanced capital allocation and underscores our confidence in the company's financial strength and durable business model," said John Gibson, President and CEO of Paychex. "We are committed to delivering long-term shareholder value by strategically investing in opportunities that drive sustainable growth." For the fiscal year ending on May 31, 2026, Paychex expects to return over $1.5 billion in dividends to shareholders, continuing a tradition of paying consecutive quarterly cash dividends every year since 1988.

The Board of Directors of Ryder System declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.91 per share of common stock to be paid on June 19, 2026 to shareholders of record on May 18, 2026. This is Ryder's 199th consecutive quarterly cash dividend - marking more than 49 years of uninterrupted dividend payments.

Cincinnati Financial announced that at its regular meeting on May 2, 2026, the board of directors declared a 94 cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable July 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 23, 2026. Stephen M. Spray, president and chief executive officer, commented, "This dividend declaration reflects our board's confidence in the company's financial strength and our ability to deliver long-term value to shareholders accomplished through our focus on disciplined underwriting, strong capital management and our exceptional customer service. "The dividend just declared matches the one paid in April, keeping us on the path to reach 66 years of increasing annual cash dividends."

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