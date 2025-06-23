Markets
Daily Dividend Report: LINE,LLY,BXP,IVT,AHR

June 23, 2025

Lineage, the world's largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.5275 per share for the second quarter of 2025. The dividend will be paid on July 21, 2025, to shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on June 30, 2025.

The board of directors of Eli Lilly has declared a dividend for the third quarter of 2025 of $1.50 per share on outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on September 10, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2025.

BXP, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period April 1, 2025 to June 30, 2025, payable on July 31, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2025.

InvenTrust Properties announced today that its Board of Directors declared a second quarter 2025 cash distribution of $0.2377 per share of common stock, which represents a 5% year-over-year increase. When annualized, this is equal to a rate of $0.9508 per share. This distribution will be paid on or about July 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2025.

American Healthcare REIT announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.25 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The distribution will be payable in cash on or about July 18, 2025, to all holders of record of its common stock as of the close of business on June 30, 2025.

