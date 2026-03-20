Daily Dividend Report: LII,UDR,PWR,TMUS,LOW

The Lennox board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per share of common stock, payable April 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2026.

UDR, a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the first quarter of 2026 in the amount of $0.435 per share, payable in cash on April 30, 2026 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of April 15, 2026. The April 30, 2026 dividend will be the 214th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.

Quanta Services announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders of $0.11 per share, or a rate of $0.44 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on April 10, 2026, to stockholders of record as of April 2, 2026.

T-Mobile US announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $1.02 per share on its issued and outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on June 11, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 29, 2026.

The board of directors of Lowe's Companies, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and 20 cents per share, payable May 6, 2026, to shareholders of record as of April 22, 2026.

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