Markets
LEVI

Daily Dividend Report: LEVI, CAT, EFC, PXED, EARN

April 08, 2026 — 10:09 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Levi Strauss & Co. declared a dividend of $0.14 per share totaling approximately $54 million, payable in cash on May 6, 2026 to the holders of record of Class A common stock and Class B common stock at the close of business on April 22, 2026.

Caterpillar (CAT) voted to maintain the quarterly dividend of one dollar and fifty-one cents per share of common stock payable May 19, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business April 20, 2026.

Ellington Financial (EFC) has declared a monthly dividend of $0.13 per share of common stock, payable on May 29, 2026 to common stockholders of record as of April 30, 2026.

Phoenix Education Partners approved a regular, common stock cash dividend of $0.21 per share to be paid on May 22, 2026 to stockholders of record and holders of certain share-based awards as of April 29, 2026.

Ellington Credit Company (EARN) has declared a monthly common dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on May 29, 2026 to common shareholders of record as of April 30, 2026.

Daily Dividend Report: LEVI, CAT, EFC, PXED, EARNVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: LEVI, CAT, EFC, PXED, EARN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LEVI
CAT
EFC
PXED
EARN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.