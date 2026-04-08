Levi Strauss & Co. declared a dividend of $0.14 per share totaling approximately $54 million, payable in cash on May 6, 2026 to the holders of record of Class A common stock and Class B common stock at the close of business on April 22, 2026.

Caterpillar (CAT) voted to maintain the quarterly dividend of one dollar and fifty-one cents per share of common stock payable May 19, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business April 20, 2026.

Ellington Financial (EFC) has declared a monthly dividend of $0.13 per share of common stock, payable on May 29, 2026 to common stockholders of record as of April 30, 2026.

Phoenix Education Partners approved a regular, common stock cash dividend of $0.21 per share to be paid on May 22, 2026 to stockholders of record and holders of certain share-based awards as of April 29, 2026.

Ellington Credit Company (EARN) has declared a monthly common dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on May 29, 2026 to common shareholders of record as of April 30, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: LEVI, CAT, EFC, PXED, EARN

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