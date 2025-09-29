Markets
Daily Dividend Report: LEN,LEN.B,HON,NYT,IMKTA

September 29, 2025 — 01:23 pm EDT

Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on October 27, 2025 to holders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2025.

Honeywell today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company's regular annual cash dividend from $4.52 to $4.76 per share. The increase will be effective starting with the fourth-quarter dividend of $1.19 per share, which was declared today, and is payable on December 5, 2025, out of surplus to holders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2025. This marks the 16th time in 15 consecutive years that Honeywell has increased its annual dividend.

The New York Times' Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.18 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on October 23, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 8, 2025.

Ingles Markets today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.165 per share on all its Class A Common Stock and $0.15 per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable October 16, 2025, to all shareholders of record on October 9, 2025.

