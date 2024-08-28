Daily Dividend Report: LAMR,GOGL,FMNB,RY,DE

Lamar Advertising, a leading owner and operator of outdoor advertising and logo sign displays, announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.40 per share payable on September 30, 2024 to stockholders of record of Lamar's Class A common stock and Class B common stock on September 18, 2024.

Golden Ocean Group announced a cash dividend of $0.30 per share for the second quarter of 2024, which is payable on or about September 20, 2024, to shareholders of record on September 11, 2024.

On August 27, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Farmers National Banc declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share. The common stock cash dividend will have a record date of September 13, 2024, and is payable to shareholders on September 30, 2024.

Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.42 per share, payable on and after November 22, 2024, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 24, 2024.

The Deere Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share payable November 8, 2024, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2024.

