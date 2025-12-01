Daily Dividend Report: KYN,ARR,THG,OMC,RRC

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund announced today a monthly distribution of $0.08 per share for December 2025. This distribution is payable to common stockholders on December 31, 2025 (as outlined in the table below).

On Friday, ARMOUR Residential REIT today announced the December 2025 cash dividend for the Company's Common Stock. A quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share will be payable December 29, 2025, to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on December 15, 2025.

The Hanover Insurance Group announced today its board of directors has approved an increase in the company's quarterly dividend to $0.95 per share on the issued and outstanding common stock of the company, payable December 26, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 12, 2025.

Omnicom announced that its Board of Directors increased the corporation's quarterly dividend to $0.80 per outstanding share of common stock, or $3.20 per outstanding share of common stock on an annual basis. This reflects a $0.10 and $0.40 per share increase, respectively, versus the corporation's prior quarterly and annual dividends. The increased quarterly dividend was declared by the Board of Directors and is payable on January 9, 2026 to shareholders of record of Omnicom common stock at the close of business on December 19, 2025.

RANGE RESOURCES announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the fourth quarter. A dividend of $0.09 per common share is payable on December 26, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 12, 2025.

