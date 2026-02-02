Daily Dividend Report: KR,WWD,MPC,ETR,CINF

Markets
The Kroger's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share to be paid on March 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 13, 2026. The company's quarterly dividend has grown at a 13% compounded annual growth rate since it was reinstated in 2006.

Woodward today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.32 per share, an increase of 14 percent from the prior quarter's dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 5, 2026, for stockholders of record as of February 19, 2026.

The board of directors of Marathon Petroleum has declared a dividend of $1.00 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable March 10, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Feb. 18, 2026.

Entergy's board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.64 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable March 2, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 9, 2026. Entergy has paid shareholders a cash dividend on its common stock continuously since 1988.

Cincinnati Financial announced that at today's regular meeting, the board of directors declared a 94 cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend, increasing by 8% from the previous 87-cents-per-share dividend paid on January 15, 2026. The dividend is payable April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 24, 2026.

