Daily Dividend Report: KR,TXN,PM,ABT,GE

The Kroger's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share to be paid on December 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 14, 2025. The company's quarterly dividend has grown at a 13% compounded annual growth rate since it was reinstated in 2006. The company continues to expect, subject to board approval, an increasing dividend over time.

Texas Instruments said it will raise its quarterly cash dividend 4%, from $1.36 per share to $1.42, or $5.68 annualized. The higher dividend will be payable November 12, 2025, to stockholders of record on October 31, 2025, contingent upon formal declaration by the board of directors at its regular meeting in October. The increase is consistent with TI's long-term objective for dividends by providing a sustainable and growing dividend and reflects the company's continued commitment to return all free cash flow to its owners over time. Today's announcement marks 22 consecutive years of dividend increases.

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International has increased the company's regular quarterly dividend by 8.9% to an annualized rate of $5.88 per share. The new quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share, up from $1.35 per share, is payable on October 20, 2025, to shareholders of record as of October 3, 2025. The ex-dividend date is October 3, 2025. PMI has increased its annual dividend every year since becoming a public company in 2008, representing a total increase of 219.6%, or a compound annual growth rate of 7.1%.

The board of directors of Abbott today declared a quarterly common dividend of 59 cents per share. This marks the 407th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Nov. 17, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 15, 2025. Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 53 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of GE Aerospace today declared a $0.36 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable October 27, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2025. The ex-dividend date is September 29, 2025.

