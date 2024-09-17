Daily Dividend Report: KRC,MSFT,MA,APA,CPT

Kilroy Realty announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per common share payable on October 9, 2024 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2024. The dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $2.16 per share.

Microsoft on Monday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share, reflecting an 8 cent or 10% increase over the previous quarter's dividend. The dividend is payable Dec. 12, 2024, to shareholders of record on Nov. 21, 2024. The ex-dividend date will be Nov. 21, 2024. The board of directors also approved a new share repurchase program authorizing up to $60 billion in share repurchases. The new share repurchase program, which has no expiration date, may be terminated at any time.

Mastercard today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 66 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on November 8, 2024 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of October 9, 2024.

The board of directors of APA has declared a regular cash dividend on the company's common shares. The dividend on common shares is payable Nov. 22, 2024, to stockholders of record on Oct. 22, 2024, at a rate of 25 cents per share on the corporation's common stock.

The Board of Trust Managers of Camden Property Trust declared a third quarter cash dividend of $1.03 per share to holders of record as of September 30, 2024 of its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest. The dividend is to be paid on October 17, 2024. Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

