Markets
KO

Daily Dividend Report: KO,ROP,ECL,DD,OMC,AGO

February 20, 2026 — 12:38 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Board of Directors of Coca-Cola today announced the election of a new company officer and the approval of the company's 64th consecutive annual dividend increase. The company is raising the quarterly dividend approximately 4% from 51 cents to 53 cents per common share. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $2.12 per share, up from $2.04 per share in 2025. The first quarter dividend is payable April 1 to shareowners of record as of March 13.

Roper Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.91 per share payable on April 22, 2026 to stockholders of record on April 6, 2026.

The board of directors of Ecolab today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.73 per common share, to be paid April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2026. Ecolab has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 89 consecutive years.

DuPont today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of twenty cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock payable on March 16, 2026, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on March 2, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Omnicom declared a quarterly dividend of 80 cents per outstanding share of the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on April 9, 2026 to Omnicom common shareholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2026.

Assured Guaranty today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per common share, an increase of 12% from the quarterly dividend of $0.34 per common share that was declared on November 5, 2025. The dividend is payable on March 20, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2026.

Daily Dividend Report: KO,ROP,ECL,DD,OMC,AGOVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: KO,ROP,ECL,DD,OMC,AGO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KO
ROP
ECL
DD
OMC
AGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.