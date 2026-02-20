The Board of Directors of Coca-Cola today announced the election of a new company officer and the approval of the company's 64th consecutive annual dividend increase. The company is raising the quarterly dividend approximately 4% from 51 cents to 53 cents per common share. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $2.12 per share, up from $2.04 per share in 2025. The first quarter dividend is payable April 1 to shareowners of record as of March 13.

Roper Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.91 per share payable on April 22, 2026 to stockholders of record on April 6, 2026.

The board of directors of Ecolab today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.73 per common share, to be paid April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2026. Ecolab has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 89 consecutive years.

DuPont today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of twenty cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock payable on March 16, 2026, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on March 2, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Omnicom declared a quarterly dividend of 80 cents per outstanding share of the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on April 9, 2026 to Omnicom common shareholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2026.

Assured Guaranty today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per common share, an increase of 12% from the quarterly dividend of $0.34 per common share that was declared on November 5, 2025. The dividend is payable on March 20, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: KO,ROP,ECL,DD,OMC,AGO

