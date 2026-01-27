Weatherford International today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share on the Company's ordinary shares, representing a 10% increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on March 5, 2026 to shareholders of record as of February 6, 2026.
Williams' board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.525 per share, or $2.10 annualized, on the company's common stock, payable on March 30, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2026. This is a 5% increase from Williams' fourth-quarter 2025 quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, paid in December 2025. Williams has paid a common stock dividend every quarter since 1974.
Cheniere Energy today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.555 per common share payable on February 27, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 6, 2026.
The UPS Board of Directors has approved a first-quarter 2026 dividend of $1.64 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares. The dividend is payable March 5, 2026, to shareowners of record on February 17, 2026.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: KMB,WFRD,WMB,LNG,UPS
