The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark has declared an increase in its regular quarterly dividend to $1.28 per share, up from $1.26 previously. The dividend is payable in cash on April 2, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2026. Kimberly-Clark has paid a dividend for 92 consecutive years, and this represents the 54th consecutive year that the company has increased its dividend to shareholders.

Weatherford International today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share on the Company's ordinary shares, representing a 10% increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on March 5, 2026 to shareholders of record as of February 6, 2026.

Williams' board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.525 per share, or $2.10 annualized, on the company's common stock, payable on March 30, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2026. This is a 5% increase from Williams' fourth-quarter 2025 quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, paid in December 2025. Williams has paid a common stock dividend every quarter since 1974.

Cheniere Energy today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.555 per common share payable on February 27, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 6, 2026.

The UPS Board of Directors has approved a first-quarter 2026 dividend of $1.64 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares. The dividend is payable March 5, 2026, to shareowners of record on February 17, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: KMB,WFRD,WMB,LNG,UPS

