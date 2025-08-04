The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.26 per share. The dividend is payable in cash on October 2, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 5, 2025. Kimberly-Clark has paid a dividend for 91 consecutive years and has increased its dividend for 53 consecutive years.

Papa John's International today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per common share. The dividend is payable August 29, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2025. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $1.84 per common share.

Amgen today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $2.38 per share dividend for the third quarter of 2025. The dividend will be paid on September 12, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 22, 2025.

LyondellBasell today announced it has declared a dividend of $1.37 per share, to be paid to shareholders on Sept. 2, 2025, with an ex-dividend and record date of Aug. 25, 2025.

Chemed announced today that the Board of Directors has formally authorized an additional $300 million for stock repurchase under Chemed's existing share repurchase program. These shares repurchases will be funded through a combination of cash generated from operations as well as utilization of its revolving credit facility. The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 60-cents per share on the Company's capital stock, payable on August 29, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 11, 2025. This is a 10-cent, or 20.0%, increase over the 50-cent dividend paid in June 2025. The previous increase was in August 2024, when the Board raised the quarterly dividend from 40-cents to 50-cents per share. This represents the 217th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Chemed in its 54 years as a public company.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: KMB,PZZA,AMGN,LYB,CHE

