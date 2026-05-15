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Daily Dividend Report: KMB,MLM,LEA,UNP,O

May 15, 2026 — 12:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.28 per share. The dividend is payable in cash on July 2, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2026. Kimberly-Clark has paid a dividend for 92 consecutive years and has increased its dividend for 54 consecutive years.

The board of directors of Martin Marietta Materials today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.83 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. This dividend will be payable on June 30, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2026.

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 23, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Union Pacific has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share on the company's common stock, payable June 30, 2026, to shareholders of record May 29, 2026. Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 127 consecutive years.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced that it has declared its 671st consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2705 per share, representing an annualized amount of $3.246 per share, is payable on June 15, 2026 to stockholders of record as of May 29, 2026.

Daily Dividend Report: KMB,MLM,LEA,UNP,OVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: KMB,MLM,LEA,UNP,O

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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KMB
MLM
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UNP
O

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