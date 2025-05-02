WK Kellogg today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.165 per share on the common stock of WK Kellogg, payable on June 13, 2025, to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 30, 2025. The ex-dividend date is May 30, 2025.

The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.26 per share. The dividend is payable in cash on July 2, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2025. This represents the 91st consecutive year Kimberly-Clark has paid a dividend to shareholders and the 53rd consecutive year it has increased its dividend.

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share of the Company's common stock, an increase of 4 percent. The dividend is payable on May 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 12, 2025. The board of directors has also authorized an additional program to repurchase up to $100 billion of the Company's common stock.

RTX announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of 68 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock, which represents an increase of 7.9 percent over the prior quarter's dividend amount. The dividend will be payable on June 12, 2025 to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 23, 2025. RTX has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

NIKE announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share on the Company's outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on July 1, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2025.

The Chevron Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and seventy-one cents per share, payable June 10, 2025, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the corporation at the close of business on May 19, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: KLG,KMB,AAPL,RTX,NKE,CVX

