Johnson & Johnson today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a 4.8% increase in the quarterly dividend, from $1.24 per share to $1.30 per share, marking the 63rd year of consecutive increases. At the new rate, the indicated dividend on an annual basis is $5.20 per share compared to the previous rate of $4.96 per share. The next quarterly dividend is payable on June 10, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 27, 2025. The ex-dividend date is May 27, 2025.

H.B. Fuller today announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company's regular quarterly cash dividend from $0.2225 per share of common stock to $0.2350 per share of common stock, payable on May 13, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 29, 2025. This represents a 5.6% increase over the prior quarterly dividend and marks the 56th consecutive year in which the Company has increased its dividend.

The Board of Directors of NNN REIT, a real estate investment trust, today announced a quarterly dividend of 58 cents per share payable May 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2025. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased its annual dividend for 35 or more consecutive years.

Today, the board of directors of Whirlpool declared a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2025.

Albertsons Companies today announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 of $0.15 per share of common stock. The cash dividend is payable on May 9, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 25, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: JNJ,FUL,NNN,WHR,ACI

