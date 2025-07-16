Johnson & Johnson today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2025 of $1.30 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 9, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 26, 2025. The ex-dividend date is August 26, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Cummins today approved an increase in the company's quarterly common stock cash dividend of approximately 10% from 1.82 dollars per share to 2.00 dollars per share. The dividend is payable on September 4, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 22, 2025. Cummins has increased the quarterly common stock dividend to shareholders for 16 consecutive years.

Greene County Bancorp today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend reflects an annual cash dividend rate of $0.40 per share which represents an 11.1% increase from the previous annual cash dividend of $0.36 per share. The cash dividend for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, will be paid to shareholders of record as of August 15, 2025, and is expected to be paid on August 29, 2025.

Allstate announced today its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $1.00 on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock be payable in cash on Oct. 1, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 29, 2025.

Duke Energy today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $1.065 per share, an increase of $0.02. This dividend is payable on Sept. 16, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 15, 2025. Duke Energy has paid a cash dividend on its common stock for 99 consecutive years.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: JNJ,CMI,GCBC,ALL,DUK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.