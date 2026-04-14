Daily Dividend Report: JNJ,ACI,AOS,DX,KALU

Johnson & Johnson today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a 3.1% increase in the quarterly dividend, from $1.30 per share to $1.34 per share, marking the 64th year of consecutive increases. At the new rate, the indicated dividend on an annual basis is $5.36 per share compared to the previous rate of $5.20 per share. The next quarterly dividend is payable on June 9, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 26, 2026. The ex-dividend date is May 26, 2026.

Albertsons— Companies today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increased cash dividend for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 of $0.17 per share of common stock, representing a new annualized dividend of $0.68 per share. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on May 8, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 24, 2026. This increase reflects the Company's confidence in its core business, the strength of the underlying free cash flow generation and its balanced approach to capital allocation over time. Since the Company's initial public offering in June 2020, the Company's dividend has grown from an annualized level of $0.40 per share to $0.68 per share, representing a 10% compound annual growth rate.

Directors of A. O. Smith today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.36 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock. The dividend is payable on Friday, May 15 to shareholders of record Thursday, April 30, 2026.

Dynex Capital, a REIT with a long track record of generating dividends from high-quality mortgage assets, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.17 per share on its Common Stock for April 2026. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of April 23, 2026.

Kaiser Aluminum today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share. The dividend will be payable on May 15, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 24, 2026.

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