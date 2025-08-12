J & J Snack Foods announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share of its common stock payable on October 7, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 16, 2025. The cash dividend of $0.80 per share represents an increase of approximately 3% from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share.

Newell Brands announced today the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share. The dividend is payable September 15, 2025 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on August 29, 2025.

T. Rowe Price Group, a global asset management firm and a leader in retirement, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.27 per share payable September 29, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2025.

Digital Realty, the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today its board of directors has authorized quarterly cash dividends for common and preferred stock for the third quarter of 2025. Digital Realty's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $1.22 per share to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2025. The common stock cash dividend will be paid on September 30, 2025.

Bruker today announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on October 3, 2025 to stockholders of record as of September 23, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: JJSF,NWL,TROW,DLR,BRKR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.