Invesco Mortgage Capital today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.36 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2025. The dividend will be paid on January 23, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 29, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of December 29, 2025.

BXP, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of common stock for the period October 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025, payable on January 29, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2025.

State Street today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.84 per share of common stock, payable on January 12, 2026 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2026.

UDR, a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the fourth quarter of 2025 in the amount of $0.43 per share, payable in cash on February 2, 2026 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of January 12, 2026. The February 2, 2026 dividend will be the 213th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.

HEICO today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.12 per share cash dividend payable on all shares of its Class A Common Stock and its Common Stock. The dividend is HEICO's 95th consecutive semiannual cash dividend since 1979. The dividend is payable on January 20, 2026 to all shareholders of record on January 5, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: IVR,BXP,STT,UDR,HEI

