The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.61 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025. The dividend equates to $6.44 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on January 9, 2026 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2025.

T. Rowe Price Group, a global asset management firm and a leader in retirement, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.27 per share payable on December 30, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2025.

Wells Fargo today announced its board of directors approved a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.45 per share, payable Dec. 1, 2025, to stockholders of record on Nov. 7, 2025.

Cintas announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of common stock payable on December 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2025. Cintas has a strong record of returning capital to its shareholders and has consistently raised its dividend each year since Cintas' initial public offering 42 years ago in 1983.

Rollins, a premier global consumer and commercial services company, announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.1825 per share payable December 10, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 10, 2025. This represents an increase of approximately 11 percent from the same quarter a year ago.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ITW,TROW,WFC,CTAS,ROL

