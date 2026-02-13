The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.61 per share for the first quarter of 2026. The dividend equates to $6.44 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on April 9, 2026 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2026.

The board of directors of NextEra Energy, declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.6232 per share, a 10% increase versus the prior-year comparable quarterly dividend. This increase is consistent with the company's announced plan of approximately 10% annual dividend per share growth through 2026, off a 2024 base, and 6% per year growth from year-end 2026 through 2028. The dividend is payable on March 16, 2026, to shareholders of record on Feb. 27, 2026.

The Meta Platforms board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share of the company's outstanding Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on March 26, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2026.

The Board of Directors of FedEx today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.45 per share on FedEx Corp. common stock, in line with the company's continued focus on delivering stockholder value. The dividend is payable April 1, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2026.

Marriott International today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 67 cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 26, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ITW,NEE,META,FDX,MAR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.